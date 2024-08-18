Urban flooding warned in low-lying areas of Punjab, Sindh, KP

Landslides may cause roads closure at vulnerable hilly areas

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Met office has warned that heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lower Sindh, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar.

The officials warned that torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams/hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Koh Sulaiman, Harnai, Sibbi, Jhal Magsi, Kohlu, Nasirabad, Jafarabad, Zhob, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Lasbella, Awaran, Dadu, Murree, Galiyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Northeast Punjab and Kashmir on Sunday (today).

They said landslides may cause roads closure at the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir during the wet period.

Met officials said low pressure in lower tropospheric level was present in southeast Sindh and strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating southern and central parts of the country while a westerly wave was also affecting central/southern parts.

They predicted that rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Sindh, northeast/south Punjab, east Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region and Kashmir.

Heavy falls may also occur in Sindh, northeast Punjab and east Balochistan during the period.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities across the country. Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 32.3°C and minimum was 23.5°C.

Scattered rain was reported in the City here on Saturday while Met office predicted cloudy weather with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.