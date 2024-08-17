Govt announces Rs20 million financial aid for family of martyred Zakir Baloch

He also handed over allotment letter of plot to the deceased's father

Updated On: Sat, 17 Aug 2024 19:14:46 PKT

TURBAT (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday announced financial support of Rs20 million for the family of martyred Zakil Baloch.

Baloch was DC Panjgur when he was killed in a heinous terrorist attack in Mastung.

Naqvi visited the residence of former DC and met his family including his brothers and sisters to console them.

He also gave an allotment letter to the father of the martyred DC and said the state would support them through all means possible.

He also expressed the messages of condolences on behalf of the PM and President.

The minister was flanked by IG Frontier Corps South Balochistan Major General Bilal Sarfraz Khan.