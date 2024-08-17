Meeting in Adiala Jail clears differences between Imran Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

Marwat says notification of his expulsion from party was fake

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat said on Saturday all grievances had been resolved, and PTI founder Imran Khan had forgiven him.

Speaking to media outside Adiala Jail, Marwat revealed that he met Imran Khan for the first time in nearly three months.

He extended his hand and Khan embraced him, said Marwat. He said differences had been resolved.

He clarified that he had not been expelled from the party; any notification to the effect was fake. "Only Imran Khan has the authority to expel him," he said.

Marwat emphasised that his affection for Khan remained unaffected by any rumours. He described the respect and affection received from Khan as a lifelong asset.

He mentioned that Barrister Gohar had received clear instructions from Khan regarding party issues.

“Khan had conveyed that no disagreements will be tolerated and that all issues should be addressed collectively,” Marwat continued.

Marwat voiced the public’s desire for democracy in Pakistan and pledged to fight against human rights violations.

He announced plans to mobilise thousands in Islamabad on Aug 22 for a rally, stating that those who wished to arrest them are welcome to do so.

“I have been assigned the responsibility for the Aug 22 rally by Imran Khan,” Marwat added.