LHC seeks response from federal govt, PTA, others over internet suspension

Court adjourns the case hearing until August 21

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court has sought response from all the parties in the case against suspension of internet by next hearing.

LHC has summoned one representative of the federal government, Ministry of Information and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) each to make sure of their appearance in the court in the next hearing.

LHC has adjourned the case hearing until August 21.

It is pertinent to note that the petition filed on Thursday by Nadeem Sarwar challenged internet disruption across the country, making the federal government, the PTA, and others respondents.

LHC’s Justice Shakeel Ahmed heard the case on Friday and reserved the verdict after arguments between the judge and the federal government counsel.

The petition mentioned that the mobile internet and social media apps have been suspended nationwide without any notice or explanation. It argued that the internet disruption is affecting businesses and all spheres of life.

Petition regarded disruption of internet access, a violation of basic rights.

The petition requested that the federal government's decision to slow down the internet be declared null and void and that orders be issued for the immediate and complete restoration of internet services across the country.

It is pertinent to note that the National Assembly’s Committee for IT has directed to resolve the crises of internet outages and social media suspension within two weeks.

THE HEARING

In yesterday's hearing, state counsel Rana Nauman appeared before the court and requested the court to give some time to submit a detailed report on the internet outages.

“We will have to ask the PTA why the internet is slow [and] what has happened,” the counsel contended.

Justice Ahmad observed, “This is a matter of public interest and your seriousness is such that you do not even have adequate information [about this issue].”

APPLICATION FILED IN IHC

On Friday, an application was filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against installation of firewall and disruption in internet service.

The application made the cabinet secretary, the IT secretary, and the home secretary respondents. The PTA and the Ministry of Human Rights also have been made parties in the plea.

The application requests the court to halt the installation of firewall curbing citizens’ fundamental rights.

Senior journalist Hamid Mir moved the IHC against internet connectivity issues and filed the petition through Advocate Imaan Mazari.

Mir contended that he, along with other journalists, were facing disruptions in performing their duties due to internet outages.