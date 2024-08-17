CTD kills terrorist in Gujranwala IBO

Pakistan Pakistan CTD kills terrorist in Gujranwala IBO

The CTD spokesperson said that three terrorists managed to escape from the scene.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 17 Aug 2024 06:07:34 PKT

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday killed a terrorists during an intelligence based operation in Aimanabad area of Gujranwala, Dunya News reported.

According to CTD spokesperson, the law enforcement agency personnel carried out an operation in Aimanabad area of Gujranwala during which terrorists opened fire. The CTD personnel returned the fire due to which one terrorist was killed.

The CTD spokesperson said that three terrorists managed to escape from the scene. The CTD personnel also recovered explosive material, detonators and other arms from the dead terrorist.

The spokesperson informed that the terrorists were planning to target some important installations in the province.

