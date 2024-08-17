PMD predicts more rain in various parts of country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad during the next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfalls may also occur in Sindh, central and south Punjab and eastern Balochistan during the period.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy rainfalls occurred in Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar Region, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, upper and lower Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeastern Balochistan.

As per synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating southern and central parts of the country. A westerly wave was also affecting western and upper parts.

Torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs, streams and Hilly areas of Dera Ghazi Khan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Lasbella, Sibbi, Kohlu, Harnai, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Zhob, Bolan, Dadu, Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of lower Sindh, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar during the period.

Landslides may cause roads closure at the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the wet period.

Nokkundi remained the hottest place in the country on Friday with temperature surging up to 47 degrees Celsius.

