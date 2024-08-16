PTI core committee rejects Hammad Azhar's resignation

Committee also requested PTI founder not to accept resignation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee Friday rejected the resignation of the party's Punjab president Hammad Azhar.

The committee also requested PTI founder Imran Khan not to accept the resignation of Azhar. The core committee further said that Hammad Azhar himself should review the issue of resignation.

The meeting of the core committee was held under PTI chief Barrister Gohar Ali while Senator Shibli Faraz, Shoaib Shaheen, Sheikh Waqas and other leaders participated in the meeting.

It should be noted that PTI leader Hammad Azhar announced his resignation from the position of Punjab party chairman. He stated that the party’s leadership should be entrusted to those closely connected with PTI founder Imran Khan.

"Unfortunately, I am not connected to the PTI founder. I was, and always will be, a worker of Imran Khan," he said.

Azhar mentioned that he could not visit Adiala Jail due to strict surveillance of his movements and expressed disagreement with certain decisions made by the party leadership.

“It is impossible for me to continue in this situation, as I cannot go against merit,” Azhar concluded.