How much relief will consumers get in power bills after drop of Rs14 per unit?

Pakistan Pakistan How much relief will consumers get in power bills after drop of Rs14 per unit?

There would be 38 percent reduction in the electricity bill

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 16 Aug 2024 20:18:06 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif on Friday announced Rs14 relief for Punjab's power consumers using up to 500 units of electricity for next two months (August and September).

In this regard, details about changes in power bills have been revealed to the public.

There will be a 38 percent reduction in electricity bills, with those previously paying Rs18,551 now paying Rs11,495.

Sources indicate that nearly 4.8 million consumers of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) will benefit from the PML-N leader's decision.

After the Rs14 relief, the per-unit cost of electricity will now be Rs24.



