PTI has nothing to do with arrests of former army officers: Gohar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar has clarified that he has not accepted the resignation of PTI Punjab president Hammad Azhar.

Responding to a query on recent arrests of former army officers, Gohar said that he had already given his statement on this issue.

Barrister Gohar further said, "Arrests of Faiz Hameed and others have nothing to do with the party and leadership. Our stand on the current arrests is clear."

He urged that speculations should not be made on this issue.

The PTI chief said that the army has its code of conduct. He asserted that a military trial of a civilian cannot take place.