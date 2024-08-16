Imran Khan moves IHC to stop proceedings of 190m pound case

Closure of case was approved in 343rd board meeting of NAB, said IO

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PTI founder Imran Khan filed an application in the Islamabad High Court requesting to stop the 190 million pound reference case.

Counsels Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry filed a separate petition on behalf of Imran Khan to stop the 190 million pound reference proceedings.

Chairman NAB, DG NAB, and Prosecutor General have been made parties in the petition.

Imran Khan requested to provide the records of the 343rd executive board meeting of NAB and said it was decided to close the case in the NAB executive board meeting of April 2020.

Former PM Khan also challenged the August 12 order of the trial court in the Islamabad High Court. The investigating officer stated that the closure of the case was approved in the 343rd board meeting of NAB, as it was said in the petition.

It is said in the petition that if the record of the executive board meeting of NAB is not presented, there will be a big loss in the defense of Imran Khan.