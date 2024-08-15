Court adjourns hearing of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's 190 million pound case until Aug 17

Court adjourns hearing of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's 190 million pound case until Aug 17

For the fifth time, cross-examination of NAB's investigating officer, Mian Omar Nadeem did not occur

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) The Rawalpindi Accountability Court has postponed the hearing of the £190 million case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi until August 17.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana presided over the case. For the fifth time, cross-examination of NAB's investigating officer, Mian Omar Nadeem, did not occur.

The defense lawyers requested the postponement, stating that they had not been provided with certified copies of the court's rejection of their petition regarding NAB's board meeting.

They also mentioned pending cases in the Islamabad High Court and requested an adjournment.

The court subsequently approved the request to provide the defense lawyers with certified copies of the previous hearing's orders.

During the hearing, Bushra Bibi took the rostrum and informed the court that NAB had given her a questionnaire related to the new Toshakhana case, but jail authorities had confiscated all her documents.

She told the court that she was preparing a response to the questionnaire. She taunted the NAB that they argue in front of the court that the accused was not cooperating in the investigation.

The court instructed the Deputy Superintendent to return NAB’s documents to Bushra Bibi and adjourned the hearing.

