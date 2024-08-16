Nawaz announces Rs14 per unit relief for power consumers using up to 500 units

Says the masses have been suffering a lot due to inflation

The relief will be offered in August and September

Updated On: Fri, 16 Aug 2024 17:52:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif on Friday announced a relief of Rs14 per unit for households consuming up to 500 units of electricity.

The relief will be available for August and September.

The former premier spoke at a presser where he was flanked by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He said the masses had been suffering a lot due to inflation.

He said he shed light on the rising cost of living during his Oct 21 speech at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The PML-N president said, “I feel the problems faced by the people over the power bills and it merits mentioning 2017 when inflation and the power bills were extremely low.”

He said his ouster from power in 2017 was not on merit and he had only faced victimisation by the powers that be.

Without mentioning the name, he said the IMF had been brought into the country by the one who is in prison.

He also urged the prime minister and the Punjab chief minister to make all-out efforts for reducing inflation and ensuring ease in the lives of the masses.



