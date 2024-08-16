Five injured in attack on police van in Peshawar

Sources said that injured were shifted to nearby hospital

Published On: Fri, 16 Aug 2024 11:42:30 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – At least five people including two policemen were injured in an attack in Pir Bala, Warsak Road of Machini area of Peshawar.

According to details, the attack took place near a police van when police personnel were roaming according to their schedule.

Bomb Disposable Squad Superintendent Arshad Khan revealed that four to five kilogram explosive was used in the attack, adding that attack was launched through a remote control while six to seven suspects were also arrested during the investigation conducted by security officials.

