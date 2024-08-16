Warning issued for low-level flood in Ravi river at Jassar, Shahdara

Administration is on high alert to mitigate any unfavorable situation

Fri, 16 Aug 2024 10:08:10 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a warning for low-level flood in Ravi river at the location of Jassar and Shahdara.



According to PDMA Punjab, there is a possibility of 40 to 55 thousand water in the next 24 to 36 hours.

PDMA has issued high alert to commissioners of Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan and Sahiwal divisions.

Deputy commissioners of Okara, Khanewal, Kasur, Narowal, Sheikhupura and Toba Tek Singh have also been directed to be alert and prepared for any untoward circumstances.

PDMA DG Irfan Ali Khatia has issued a directive to the administration to be prepared for any calamity.



Emergency control rooms, Rescue 1122, disaster response teams have been instructed to be on their toe and assist and inform the public.