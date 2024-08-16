KP minister resigns over differences with CM Gandapur

Shakil Ahmed has sent his resignation to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Updated On: Fri, 16 Aug 2024 04:19:04 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Communication and Works Shakil Ahmed has resigned from his post on Thursday following differences with the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

In his resignation letter sent to KP Chief Minister, copy of which was obtained by Dunya News, Shakil Ahmed alleged that the provincial government is compromised on its basic principles and commitments we made with the public during the election campaign.

He further stated that the people voted in favour of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) on its anti-establishment stance but the provincial government has stepped back from its principle stance.

He also alleged that bad governance and corruption at all levels of the provincial government has destroyed the image of the party programme and manifesto in the ranks and files of the party workers.

He said that I shall explain the reasons of my resignation from the cabinet on the floor of the house in detail.

