PTI nominates Ali Imtiaz Warraich as parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly

Hafiz Farhat quitted the position after his bail was cancelled

Thu, 15 Aug 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominated MPA Ali Imtiaz Warraich as the parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly on Thursday.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub issued notification of the appointment of Warraich as parliamentary leader.

Ali Imtiaz Warraich reacting to his appointment as parliamentary leader said that he was thankful to the party leadership.

Earlier, PTI MPA and parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly Hafiz Farhat quitted the position after his bail was cancelled.

Hafz Farhat Abbas, in a message on the social media platform X, stated that his bail in the cases related to the events of May 9 had been rejected, and he felt that under these circumstances, he could not adequately fulfill his responsibilities as a parliamentary leader.

He added that he has submitted his resignation to the party and requested PTI founder Imran Khan to accept his resignation from this role.

Farhat Abbas affirmed that he would continue to stand by his leader as a member of the Punjab Assembly and as a party worker.

