PMLN decides to fully support establishment

Nawaz Sharif ordered party leaders to be careful while making statements on Faiz Hameed case

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) president Mian Nawaz Sharif ordered the party leaders to be very careful while making statements on Faiz Hameed case-related issues.

Chairing a high-level party meeting in Model Town Lahore Nawaz Sharif said that all party leaders should refrain from giving emotional statements. It was also decided to fully support the government and the establishment.

During the meeting, the situation arising after the arrest of Gen (r) Faiz Hameed was debated.

During the meeting, the report of the legal team on the proposed constitutional amendment regarding the extension of the tenure of the judges was discussed. Moreover, a proposal to ban public demonstrations in Islamabad and Punjab for law and order was also considered.

PM Shehbaz Sharif briefed the participants of the meeting on the role of Parliament in ending the political and judicial crisis.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar told the participants about the latest situation on the country's economy and negotiations with the IMF.

The government's strategy for dealing with the opposition in the political field was also discussed during the meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Hamza Shehbaz, Rana Sanaullah, Salman Shehbaz participated.

Other attendees were federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ata Tarar, Awais Leghari, Khawaja Asif, Ali Parvez Malik, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Pervez Rashid, Maryam Aurangzeb and federal secretary Rashid Mehmood Langrial.