Nawaz Sharif calls party meeting today to discuss political situation

Discussion on judiciary's verdicts, political affairs is on the agenda

Thu, 15 Aug 2024 11:19:53 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has called the party meeting today to discuss key nationals and political affairs.

The meeting will be chaired by party president Nawaz Sharif at the party secretariat, Model Town.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz and senior leaders of party including Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazir Tarar and Marriyum Aurangzeb will attend the meeting.

Discussions on higher judiciary orders and national political matters will be held.