Burj Khalifa lights up to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day

Pakistani expats, including children, gathered to witness their country’s flag being raised.

Published On: Thu, 15 Aug 2024 04:15:26 PKT

DUBAI (Dunya News) - Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, was lit up with the Pakistani national flag on Wednesday to celebrate country’s Independence Day.

A large number of Pakistani expats, including children, gathered to witness their country’s flag being raised on Wednesday. They expressed their love for the motherland and prayed for the prosperity of the country.

Earlier in the day, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan. The event was attended by many Pakistani community members and their families.

Welcoming the guests, Hussain Muhammad, Consul General congratulated Pakistani community living in UAE on the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan. “Pakistan appeared on world map as the largest Muslim state on 14th August 1947 under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Our forefathers rendered countless sacrifices for the creation of an independent state where we can live with freedom, dignity, and self-respect”, a press release quoted the Consul General as saying.

