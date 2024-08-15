Arshad Nadeem attends Independence Day programme at Governor House

Arshad Nadeem attends Independence Day programme at Governor House

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold medal winner Olympian Arshad Nadeem has arrived at Governor House on Wednesday night and attended Independence Day programme. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori accorded him warm welcome on his arrival.

Renowned singer and actor Atif Aslam performed in front of hundreds of audiences present in the programme.

Governor Tessori gave title of ‘Lion of Pakistan’ to Olympian Arshad Nadeem on his unprecedented win at Paris Olympics.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that as per his commitment, singer Atif Aslam and Olympian Arshad Nadeem were here to celebrate Independence Day with the people of Karachi.

The Governor said he will recommend Sitara-e-Imtiaz to be awarded to the mother of Arshad Nadeem and Tamga-e-Imtiaz for his coach Salman Butt.

On this occasion, Arshad Nadeem said that he was grateful to the Sindh Governor for his warm welcome and cannot express his gratitude in words.

MQM leader and MNA Dr Farooq Sattar and other personalities were also present on the occasion.

Later on, singer Atif Aslam performed and received applauds from the audiences.

Governor Tessori has announced Rs. 2 million reward for Olympian Arshad Nadeem over his success in javelin throw at Paris Olympics.

