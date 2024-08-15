Nation celebrated Independence Day with great zeal

Public and private buildings as well as streets, bazaars and markets were profusely illuminated.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan on Wednesday celebrated 77th Independence Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm through a wide range of festivities to highlight the struggle of national heroes to acquire a separate homeland.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salutes in the Federal Capital and twenty-one in the provincial headquarters. Prayers were offered for Pakistan’s security and progress and the people’s well-being. The national flag has been hoisted at all important public and private buildings.

Public and private buildings as well as streets, bazaars and markets were profusely illuminated. National flags, buntings, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners were also seen everywhere as part of the celebration of Independence Day.

An impressive Change of Guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. A smartly turned-out contingent of the cadets of the Pakistan Naval Academy and sailors clad in ceremonial dresses assumed guard duties at Mazar-e-Quaid with enthusiasm, traditional spirit, and military customs.

Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy graced the occasion as Chief Guest and reviewed the guard. The Chief Guest and cadets of the Pakistan Navy presented Qaumi Salam to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

President Asif Ali Zardari, felicitated the nation on the 78th Independence Day and emphasized unity, integrity, and economic stability, urged following Quaid-e-Azam’s teachings. He called for investment in youth and women and reaffirmed support for Kashmiris and Palestinians.

In his message on the occasion the Independence Day, the president said that the creation of Pakistan through peaceful and democratic means was a unique chapter in the history, with homage paid to the leaders, workers of the Pakistan movement and forefathers, who made countless sacrifices for the nation.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hoisted the national flag in a national flag hoisting ceremony held at the Pakistan Monument in this connection. The ceremony was also attended by national Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem and Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani.

The prime minister congratulating the nation on the Independence Day and urged the people especially, the youth to support the government in its efforts to make the country, prosperous, stable and peaceful. He said that the youth were the bright future of the country who could play their role in the country’s development.

“The next few years are crucial for you and the country, so only focus on your studies and attaining skilled-based education, and do not indulge yourself in the negative agenda of the enemy who is out to target you and utilize your capabilities in anti-state activities,” he asked the youth while addressing a ceremony held here in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

Different public and private departments organized special functions and activities including seminars, discussion programmes, photographic exhibitions, painting, poetry, national songs and debate competitions with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of leaders of the Pakistan Movement and sacrifices of national heroes.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Police as well as provincial governments have made special traffic management plan for convenience and safety of the general public.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has organized a series of events to celebrate Independence Day in a significant way, with both large and small events throughout the city to ensure widespread participation and enjoyment.

Various programmes have also been arranged in F-9 Park, including a musical concert, fireworks, and Islamabad’s first-ever drone show while a tree planting area also be designated, allowing families, youth, and children to participate in the festivities.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) also arranged a puppet show through its National Puppet Theater on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations.

The show exhibited the puppeteer’s skills featuring vibrant costumed puppets and presents national songs, folk tales, skits and folk dances to provide infotainment and highlight Pakistan’s independence journey and its historical background.

The PNCA has released the official song titled “Arz e Watan Ki Khair Ho” to express love for motherland. The song has been prepared with Yawar Bakshi (Singer), Sherry and Yawar (Music and Composition) and Mohrazban (Director).

An Art exhibition “Hues of Pakistan” featuring a vibrant showcase of creativity in connection with the celebrations of Pakistan’s Independence Day, was also opened at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

This exhibition, highlighting the rich cultural heritage and artistic talents of our nation’s youth, continues to attract a number of visitors.

