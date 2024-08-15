Pakistan will become 24th economic power soon: Dar

Dar drapes shawl on grave and announces restoration of Urs celebrations after 6 years

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar says Pakistan will soon become 24th economic power of the world and lead the Muslim Ummah.

The senior PML-N leader expressed these views after laying the shawl at the shrine of Hazrat Bari Imam at the start of the annual Urs celebrations.

The deputy PM said, "Pakistan will become the 24th economic power soon. Economic development was stopped in 2017 and the development will also be seen soon besides Pakistan will lead the Muslim Ummah.”