CM Maryam orders timely completion of Walton Road project
Pakistan
The three-line carriageway will be opened for traffic in September
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed authorities concerned to complete the Walton Road project at the earliest.
In a surprise visit, the chief minister reviewed the construction of Walton Road Drain (WRD).
Speaking on the occasion, she directed the authorities to ensure quality work in the Walton Road Drain and road construction.
The three-line carriageway will be opened for traffic in September and the project would be completed by October.