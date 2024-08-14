Rulers deviated from ideology of Pakistan, says Hafiz Naeem

We couldn’t reach our destination during last 77 years: JI emir

Updated On: Wed, 14 Aug 2024 17:47:23 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that we couldn’t reach our destination during last 77 years.

In his statement on the Independence Day, Hafiz Naeem said that our rulers deviated from the ideology of Pakistan and two-nation theory.

He added that Pakistan has lot of challenges but our rulers lack the vision to run the country.

“There is a need to remind our children the sacrifices rendered by our elders for this homeland,” said the JI emir.

Hafiz Naeem said that our rulers are distributing laptops in the name of promoting the Information Technology (IT).

He also planted a tree in Mansoorah to mark the Independence Day.