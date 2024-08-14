COAS Munir's statement reflects his thoughts: Chaudhry Shujaat

Names of martyred should be displayed on the highways, demands PML-Q chief

Updated On: Wed, 14 Aug 2024 17:45:52 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League (Q) president and former caretaker prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain says Army Chief Gen Asim Munir's statement reflects his thoughts.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said he did not hear a better speech till today. He said that he wanted to give a gift to the soldiers of the army on this occasion.

Shujaat Hussain further desired that the names of the martyred should be displayed on the highways so that the local people also feel proud about it.