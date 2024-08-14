Children plant saplings for a better tomorrow

Pakistan Pakistan Children plant saplings for a better tomorrow

Children learn virtues of cleanliness, removing obstacles and environment protection

Kids not only planted saplings but also removed garbage and properly disposed it of

Activity was meant to raise awareness about every individual's responsibility to keep environment neat and clean

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 14 Aug 2024 14:46:11 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A number of government and private organisations in the city have arranged events to celebrate Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day.

The day is marked with solemn activities such as flag hoisting at historical buildings.

One of the highlights of Independence Day 2024 is the Punjab government’s initiative ‘Plant A Tree For Pakistan’ which is meant to highlight the significance of a clean and green country.

In a laudable gesture, a group of children in Lahore joined hands under the banner of ‘Super Heroes of PWL’ to adorn lanes and parks around their homes with saplings.

The children not only planted saplings but also removed garbage and properly disposed it of, demonstrating their love for the motherland.

The modest endeavour of young Pakistanis underscored the need for every individual’s responsibility to do his bit to keep the environment neat and clean and contribute to the well-being of society.

WHY CHILDREN?

Salman Mujahid, the moving spirit behind the initiative, told Dunya News that children enthusiastically planted more than 100 saplings and collected and disposed of 200 bags of garbage.

He said the main purpose of the activity was to raise awareness among people in general and children in particular about the social responsibility of keeping every nook and corner of the country clean.

Lauding the Punjab government’s tree planting initiative, he said citizens should be conscious of their responsibility to protect environment and help ward off the adverse effects of climate change.

Mujahid said the children celebrated this year’s Independence Day with a healthy outdoor activity and learnt the virtues of cleanliness, removing obstacles in the way, teamwork, environment protection, love for nature and, above all, a sense of ownership.

He said all the kids (who volunteered for the initiative) were provided disposable surgical gloves which also were disposed of in the bags they were given for the activity.

A great deal of care was taken to save the participating children from heat and humidity, he said. The children were also advised to wash their hands to stay safe and healthy, he added.