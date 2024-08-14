Justice Mohsin Kiyani urges nation to plant trees on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) stated that the struggle for an independent nation continued till today.

Justice Kiyani said that they worked within the framework of the constitution and law to maintain ideological and geographical boundaries.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir also participated at the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony held at the IHC.

In his speech, Justice Kiyani highlighted the immense sacrifices made by the ancestors for the country, noting that today’s generation might not fully appreciate these sacrifices because they were not present at that time.

He stressed the importance of remembering the martyrs, who have been offering their lives from the time of the country’s formation up to the present day.

Justice Kiyani also encouraged planting trees, suggesting that each tree planted served as a testament to the efforts made for future generations.

He urged people to involve their elders and children in planting trees so that these efforts remain as a symbol for future generations.