Antony Blinken felicitates Pakistanis on Independence Day

Pakistan Pakistan Antony Blinken felicitates Pakistanis on Independence Day

Vows to boost bilateral and people-to-people ties

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 14 Aug 2024 11:54:15 PKT

(Web Desk) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has felicitated Pakistanis on Pakistan’s Independence Day.

In his message, Blinken conveyed warm regards from the Americans to people of Pakistan, marking the 77th year of independence.

Antony Blinken insisted on creating a bright future for both nations by strengthening people-to-people ties and bilateral relationships.

He expressed hope that in the coming years, the U.S.-Pakistan partnership will continue to expand, fostering stronger ties and creating a more prosperous future for both nations.

He asserted that “the U.S. remains committed to strengthening the partnership between the two countries, based on shared democratic principles and the rule of law, aiming to enhance the security of both nations.

In his message, he also shared a heartfelt congratulation for a joyful Independence Day to Pakistanis in Pakistan, the United States, and around the world celebrating the occasion.