PM Shehbaz lavishes Rs150m on Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem

Road between F9 and F10 will also be named after the gold medalist

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday a reward for Rs150 million for Olympian gold medalist Arshad Nadeem.

He made the announcement at a grand state banquet arranged in honour of the Pakistani athlete, who won gold medal at Paris Olympics with a record breaking javelin throw of 92.97 meters.

The premier announced that no tax will be deducted on the prize money to be received by Nadeem. He said Punjab Chief Minister had already given a cheque of Rs100 million to the Pakistan’s Olympian star, adding that the Sindh government had also announced Rs50 million for him.

He also announced naming the road between F9 and F10 after Arshad Nadeem, saying rewards encouraged the players. The premier said that Arshad Nadeem Academy will be established at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad.

On this occasion, he also announced Rs1 billion in sports endowment fund.

Earlier in the day, Arshad Nadeem arrived at Islamabad Nurkhan Airbase along with his parents, wife, children and coach by a special aircraft of Pakistan Air Force.

A state level protocol was accorded to Arshad, while a banquet was hosted at the Prime Minister’s House to honor him.

PM Shehbaz and Arshad Nadeem would unfurl the Pakistani flag together in the main event of flag hoisting on 14 August.

Arshad Nadeem's Olympics Record



Last week, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem shattered the Olympics record with a humongous 92.97m throw in Javelin final to win the Gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.

Arshad Nadeem now becomes the first individual Olympics gold medallist from Pakistan. Arshad Nadeem broke the previous Olympics record of 90.57 - set in 2008 Beijing Olympics by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen.

Neeraj Chopra came up with a season best throw of 89.45m to clinch silver. Grenada's Anderson Peters fetched the bronze medal with a throw of 88.54m.

Arshad Nadeem breached the 90-metre mark twice. One was 92.97m (second attempt) and the other was 91.79m (sixth and last attempt).