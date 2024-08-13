Visa fee for 126 countries waived under new visa policy: Tarar

The new visa policy which is aimed at simplifying the visa process would come into effect tonight

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday announced launch of a new visa policy under which visa fee for the nationals of 126 countries would be waved to boost tourism and attract foreign investment in the country.

Addressing a news conference, the minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would launch the new visa policy tonight which would allow 126 countries’ residents to visit Pakistan in hassle-free manner.

The new visa policy which is aimed at simplifying the visa process would come into effect tonight, he added.

According to him, the nationals of these countries would get their visas within 10 minutes after filling an online form which had only 30 questions. The visa would be valid for 3 months and could be renewed in no time, he added.

The minister said the residents of gulf countries would get visa on arrival, while pilgrims would also be facilitated in this regard to boost the religious tourism in the country.

The beauty and infrastructural development of Pakistan stunned the foreign tourists who left the country with sweet memories, he said, urging them to visit Pakistan which has been opened its doors to the world including travelers, businessmen and investors.

He said Pakistan had vast tourism potential and the government wanted the foreigners to witness the beauty of Pakistan which is endowed with stunning green valleys, famous deserts, beautiful oceans and mesmerizing landscapes.

To a query, he said all provincial governments and the secretary interior were informed that dedicated desks would be established to welcome tourists at the airports. All the stakeholders were taken on the board to ensure safety and security of tourists in the country, he added.

He said Gilgit Baltistan received massive inflow of foreign tourists that even surpassed the number of domestic visitors every year.

The minister said the government had encouraged the investors in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other countries to invest in the tourism sector of Pakistan which would further bring down lodging prices, and also improve facilities for the tourists.

He said the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation in collaboration with provincial governments would encourage the private sector to invest in Pakistan.

At the outset of the news conference, the minister said the entire nation had welcomed and celebrated the victory of Arshad Nadeem who had won a gold medal by breaking a record in Javelin Throw game during the Paris Olympics 2024.

An unconventional welcome with water cannon salute was given to Arshad Nadeem at the Lahore Airport on his return from Paris, he added.

Besides the federal government, the provincial governments had also celebrated his historic victory, he said, while citing Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s visit to his residence in Mian Channu to honor him on his victory.

Tarar said Arshad had held a detailed meeting with the Prime Minister before his departure to Paris.

He said revival of departmental sports in the previous PDM regime was a good move which provided a conducive environment to athletes to focus on their trainings without worrying about financial issues.

He said Arshad Nadeem would arrive at Islamabad Nurkhan Airbase shortly along with his parents, wife, children and coach by a special aircraft of Pakistan Air Force.

A state level protocol would be accorded to Arshad, while a banquet would be hosted today at the Prime Minister’s House to honor him, he said, adding tomorrow Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Arshad Nadeem would unfurl the Pakistani flag together in the main event of flag hoisting.

Terming Arshad Nadeem, a beacon for youth, the minister said a biopic telefilm should be made on his life journey from Mian Chanu to Paris which was a unique story.

He expressed the hope that Arshad’s feat would inspire tens of thousands of youth to join sports especially track and field events.

He said Pakistan was a resilient nation which got united in case of any calamity like flood or earthquake and it also knew how to celebrate any achievement.

The minister regretted that some elements had tried to find negativity from this historic occasion but they failed in their efforts. He urged those elements to shun their negative approach and become part of the national festivities.

According to the minister, the federal government had synchronized the August 14 celebrations with all the provinces where grand events were organized for the purpose.

He said the Ministry of Information would hold first-ever drone show in F-9 park of Islamabad to create an aerial artwork such as image of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Pakistani flag through more than 500 drones.

It would be completely non-political celebrations as no picture of prime minister or any minister would be displayed in and around the F-9 park, he added.

He said the prime minister would also announce a home grown economic reform agenda soon to achieve sustainable economic development.

In response to a question, he said some social media users had tried to make the celebrations of Arshad’s victory controversial just to give a boost to their views and likes. Lies and propaganda against the country should be discouraged and condemned at all the level.

On another question, he said that Pakistan Army is among the best forces in the world, and has an efficient merit and accountability system, which cannot be questioned.