IHC grants protective bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed

Pakistan Pakistan IHC grants protective bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed

Sanam Javed appeared before the court alongside her lawyer.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 13 Aug 2024 15:38:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court has granted protective bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed, preventing her arrest by the police.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the bail application, with Sanam Javed appearing before the court alongside her lawyer, Ahad Khokhar.

During the hearing, Javed's lawyer informed the court that there was a pending case in Mianwali and a risk of arrest, requesting the court to grant protective bail to allow Javed to present herself in the relevant court.

The court approved a one-week protective bail and issued an order prohibiting the police from making an arrest.



Additionally, the Islamabad High Court directed Sanam Javed to appear before the relevant court within the week.

On August 10, the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court had issued arrest warrants for PTI leaders Sanam Javed and Rubina Jameel in a case related to the May 9, 2023, vandalism at the Shadman police station.

Previously, on July 15, the Islamabad High Court had ordered that Sanam Javed not be arrested and allowed her to return home.