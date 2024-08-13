Streets, buildings festooned with flags and lights ahead of Independence Day

Citizens eagerly prepare to celebrate Independence Day with a great deal of enthusiasm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – With just one day left until Independence Day, Pakistan is filled with the spirit of freedom, with green and white flags decorating every street.

August 14 marks Pakistan's Independence Day, and citizens eagerly prepare to celebrate with enthusiasm and zeal.

Major government buildings, including the Parliament House in Islamabad, have been adorned with colourful lights, while homes and buildings display the national flag.

Markets are festooned with flags, badges, and decorative items.

In Lahore, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has expressed patriotic fervour by hoisting the tallest flag in the city.

A 200-foot flag has been installed at Jailani Park, and an Independence Day float is parading along GT Road, receiving a warm reception from citizens.

Markets dedicated to Independence Day celebrations were bustling with activity.

Both adults and children were bunching to stalls selling large flags, banners, masks, badges, watches, and caps.

Some people were buying flags for their cars and motorcycles, while others were purchasing national flags and small banners for their homes.

Green and white bangles were popular among women and girls.

The green and white outfits for children were a major attraction, with girls purchasing frocks and jewelry in the national colours.

Children expressed their excitement for the day, saying they would celebrate by wearing green and white outfits and enjoying the festivities with friends.

Parents also took the opportunity to educate their children about the significance of Independence Day while shopping.

They believe that celebrating the day was not only about having fun but also about instilling a love for the country in their children.

As citizens prepare for the joyous occasion, vendors with temporary stalls were also benefiting from the increased sales.