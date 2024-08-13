Opposition alliance mulls joint strategy against Shehbaz-led govt

Fazl convinced to join forces with opposition alliance against govt

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A meeting of the opposition parties was held on Tuesday to give tough time to the government.

Chairman of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Jamiat-Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Barrister Gohar and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan attended the meeting, whereas members Balochistan National Party-Mengal and Jamaat-e-Islami also took part in the meeting.

According to sources, terms of reference for joint strategy of the opposition were also discussed.

Sources said that attendants of the huddle unanimously agreed that the government was unable to control inflation, law and order and economy.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser told reporters that Maulana Fazl was also ready to join forces with the opposition against the government.

