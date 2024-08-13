Barrister Saif lambasts Punjab CM Maryam for giving religious touch to govt

Barrister Saif lambasts Punjab CM Maryam for giving religious touch to govt

Lambasts Punjab CM for drawing false comparisons with Hazrat Umar

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif said on Tuesday that Punjab Chief Minister was trying to religious touch to her fake government.

Reacting to Punjab CM’s statement of running Punjab in line with Hazrat Umar, Saif said Maryam Nawaz stood first in making hollow claims.

He asked the CM to form a government on actual mandate instead of Form 47. He said that Hazrat Umar’s rule was premised on rule of law and justice while the Punjab Government was committing travesty of justice.

“The Sharif family’s hands are responsible for the Model Town massacre where pregnant women were murdered as a result of indiscriminate firing on them. The Sharif family is corrupt.” He concluded.

