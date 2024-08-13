Deputy PM vows to further strengthen Pakistan, Turkiye ties

Pakistan Pakistan Deputy PM vows to further strengthen Pakistan, Turkiye ties

Turkish Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nuh Yilmaz called on Ishaq Dar.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 13 Aug 2024 03:32:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkiye with special focus on trade, investment, IT and defence cooperation.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Turkish Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nuh Yilmaz who called on him, Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X account.

Pakistan, Turkiye hold political consultations

The 7th session of Pakistan-Turkiye Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was held in Islamabad on Monday. Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye, Nuh Yilmaz, led their respective sides.

The two sides comprehensively reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye including political relations, trade and investment, energy, security and defence, information technology, culture and tourism, education, and consular matters. Pakistan-Turkiye cooperation at multilateral and regional fora was also discussed.

Noting the importance of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), the two sides decided on early holding of its 7th session in Islamabad. They noted with satisfaction the robust cooperation in the field of defence and security. It was agreed to continue to strengthen this cooperation through joint ventures and collaboration in new and emerging technologies.

The two sides agreed to further elevate bilateral trade volume and to enhance investment cooperation. The two sides will pursue full and effective operationalization of existing agreements; early conclusion of agreements under discussion; and upgrade the Pakistan-Turkiye Strategic Economic Framework (SEF).

Regional and global matters of mutual concern were also discussed. Foreign Secretary appreciated Turkiye for its persistent and principled support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. The two sides also expressed serious concerns on Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza and genocide of the Palestinian people. They stressed the need for an urgent ceasefire and reiterated the call for the creation of a viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at bilateral engagement and cooperation at multilateral and regional fora including at the UN, OIC, ECO and D8. They agreed to continue joint initiatives at multilateral fora on all areas of mutual interest including in combating Islamophobia.

Pakistan-Turkiye BPC are an important mechanism to comprehensively review bilateral relations and to explore new areas of cooperation in order to further solidify the historic and strategic ties between the two countries.

