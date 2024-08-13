PM condemns attack on Panjgur deputy commissioner

He prays for the elevation of ranks of martyred in heaven and patience for bereaved family

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned attack on the vehicle of Deputy Commissioner Panjgur in Mastung. He expressed grief over the martyrdom of Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch in the attack.

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyred in heaven and patience for the bereaved family.

He prayed for the early recovery of the injured and directed officials to provide all possible medical treatment to them.

He said the persons involved in the attack would be identified and would be given exemplary punishment. He said the officers of district administration perform their duties despite threat to their lives.

