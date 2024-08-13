Interior Minister expresses grief over martyrdom of DC Panjgur

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned attack on Deputy Commissioner Panjgur.

Published On: Tue, 13 Aug 2024 03:26:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi Monday strongly condemned attack on the vehicle of Deputy Commissioner Panjgur in Mustung area. He expressed grief over the martyrdom of Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch in the attack.

Interior Minister prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyred in heaven and patience for the bereaved family.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured Abdul Malik and Ahmed Jan.

Mohsin Naqvi said that he is deeply grieved over the martyrdom of DC Zakir Baloch, who was martyred while performing his duty.

