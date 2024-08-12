PTI hints at moving no-trust motion in National Assembly

Our mandate was stolen on Feb 8: Ali Muhammad Khan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday hinted to move no-trust motion in National Assembly.

Talking to media outside Adiala Jail, PTI leader said that no-confidence motion may be moved against the prime minister if their mandate isn’t restored.

He said that the elections were held on the direction of Chief Justice of Pakistan on Feb 8 but the mandate of PTI was stolen that day.

He also demanded a judicial commission to probe the alleged rigging into Feb 8 elections.

“We’ll not move the no-trust motion on the orders of United States or Ambassador Donald Lu,” said Ali Muhammad Khan. He added that the government is standing on Form-47 and there is no democracy in the country these days.

According to PTI leader, there will be anarchy in the country if the verdict of Supreme Court isn’t implemented on reserved seats.

He also demanded to investigate the May 9 vandalism.

He added that PTI is ready to tender an apology if its party workers were involved in the May 9 riots.