Opposition alliance to hold public gathering in Lahore on August 27

Pakistan Pakistan Opposition alliance to hold public gathering in Lahore on August 27

Claims, it will be the historic jalsa of Pakistan

Follow on Published On: Fri, 09 Aug 2024 13:54:23 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Opposition alliance, Tehreek Tahafuz Ayin-e-Pakistan has announced to hold a public gathering in Lahore on August 27.

Representative Akhunzada Hussain Yousafzai talking to media, he emphasised that Lahore public gathering would be the biggest and historic jalsa.

He reiterated that this historic public gathering would pave the way for opening the doors of Adiala jail, referring to the release of Imran Khan.

He disclosed that the venue for the public gathering would be finalised with the administration on August 16.

He asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the biggest party of Pakistan and they requested Minar-e-Pakistan for the venue.

He regarded the arrest of PTI MNA Chaudhry Imtiaz arrest, a ridiculous tactic, he demanded to issue production orders of PTI MNA and brought PTI members in the Parliament.