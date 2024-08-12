NAB seeks closure of Punjab University case against ex-vice chancellor and others

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has requested the closure of the Punjab University case.

NAB Lahore filed a petition in the Accountability Court Lahore to dismiss the reference against Punjab University former Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujahid Kamran and others.

In its petition, NAB argued that after reviewing the evidence, they found no substantial proof against the accused.

The bureau has asked the court to approve its request for withdrawing the reference.

The case previously involved allegations of corruption at the university, with Dr. Mujahid Kamran, Dr. Khan Ras, Deeba Akhtar, and Dr. Hassan Mubeen, among others, named in the reference.