Imran Khan's inciting speeches, long marches led to May 9 riots, asserts Azma Bokhari

Says, Maryam Nawaz has zero-tolerance policy against women violence

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 12 Aug 2024 13:57:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari claimed that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s public gatherings, inciting speeches, and long marches led to the May 9 riots.

During her press conference along with PML-N leader Hina Pervez Butt, she insisted that intolerance was prevailing in society.

The minister disclosed government plans for women safety and security, saying virtual police stations cater to women issues.

She shared Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz zero-tolerance policy against women violence as it was her red line.

Azma Bokhari stressed that criminals would be brought to justice and violence against women couldn't be tolerated. She highlighted the provision of justice in the Sania Zehra case and vowed to provide justice in every case.

She stated Sania Zehra didn’t commit suicide instead her husband and mother-in-law murdered her and portrayed it as suicide.

She questioned the May 9 judicial commission demand by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She claimed that May 9 wasn’t planned in a day but planned for one year.

She alleged that PTI leaders Hassaan Niazi and Yasmin Rashid were involved in the riots, stating that Rashid led the protest.

How it could be a mere coincidence that citizens reached army installations, she asked PTI.

Azma Bokhari alleged that PTI leaders set the PTV office, toll plaza, and ambulance on fire and attacked army installations and statues.

Giving her response to the comparison of protest with recent Bangladesh students protest, she asserted that Bangladeshi students took to the street for having valid reasons for the job quota.

The information minister referred to the UK riots, saying England was a prime example where those involved in re-tweeting controversial posts were penalised.