Climber Murad Sadpara passes away

Vice president of Alpine club, Ayaz Shigri confirmed the news of Sadpara’s death

Mon, 12 Aug 2024 11:16:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – One of the top climbers of the country, Murad Sadpara, who went missing after being wounded in the Broad Peak a day ago, passed away on Monday.

The vice president of Alpine club, Ayaz Shigri confirmed the news of Sadpara’s death.

Sadpara was injured in his way back from the summit of Broad Peak which is 8,047 metres in height.

The Pakistan Army helicopter helped four climbers reach the base camp where they were also trying to retrieve Sadpara’s dead body.

It must be noted that Sadpara had climbed four peaks including the K-2. He was spearheading the ‘K-2 Clean-up Expeditition’ and was involved in retrieving Hassan Shigri’s dead body last year.

