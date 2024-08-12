Karachi enjoys pleasant weather as heavy clouds hover over city

Light rain and drizzle was expected in various parts of the city today

KARACHI (Rutaba Uroos) – The city of Karachi was recently experiencing pleasant weather due to persistent dark clouds.

According to the Meteorological Department, light rain and drizzle was expected in various parts of the city today.

Weather experts have reported a minimum temperature of 26.5°C and anticipate a maximum temperature of up to 32°C.

The department also noted that winds were blowing from the southwest at 15 km/h, with humidity levels recorded at 92%.