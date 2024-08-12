International Youth Day observed globally, focuses on challenges and opportunities

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Today marks the celebration of International Youth Day across the globe, including Pakistan, recognizing the crucial role of young people as the future of any nation.

With youth making up more than half of Pakistan's population, the day underscores their importance and the challenges they face.

Observed annually on August 12, International Youth Day was officially designated by the United Nations in 1999.

Since August 12, 2000, the day has been celebrated with a new theme each year to highlight youth issues and achievements.

The aim of International Youth Day is to emphasize the significance of the younger generation and draw global attention to the challenges they encounter. Globally, one in four young people faces poverty, and one in five is unemployed.

In a country like Pakistan, which is the sixth most populous nation with a large youth demographic, nearly 40% of young people are uneducated.

To address this, there is a need to channel youth into positive activities and ensure they have access to education, health care, and proper nutrition.

International Youth Day calls for the recognition of youth contributions and the provision of necessary resources to enable them to reach their full potential.