Two killed in car, motorcycle collision in Pasrur

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital

Mon, 12 Aug 2024 05:04:28 PKT

PASRUR (Dunya News) – A least two persons lost their lives when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a car in Pasrur on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Daska Road near Kala Chak in the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station, where a car hit a motorcycle, killing two persons, including a woman, on the spot

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital. Police sources said that the car driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

