Omar Ayub pays tribute to martyred Lt Uzair Malik

Updated On: Sun, 11 Aug 2024 23:34:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub paid tribute to the martyrdom of Lt Aziz Mahmood Malik who laid down his life while valiantly fighting the terrorists in Tirah Valley.

He paid condolences to the sacrifice of the martyr and assured his family that he and his parry share the grief at the moment.

The martyred eliminated four terrorists while leading the operation against the terrorists,” he said.

The whole nation, at this time, pays tribute to the unimaginable sacrifices of the Pakistan army and the nations stands shoulder to shoulder with their brave soldiers.