In a first, Punjab Assembly dedicates whole session to minorities

The ambassadors of several countries are also witnessing the proceedings

Sun, 11 Aug 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The session of Punjab Assembly has been dedicated to minorities for the first time in the country’s history.

The special session is in progress and ambassadors of several countries are also witnessing the proceedings.

Talking to media outside the Punjab Assembly, Minister for Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora said that the constitution of Pakistan talks about equality for every citizen.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has proved that minorities are very close to her heart, he said.

The minister said that Pakistan is a country which represents the Hindus, Muslims, Sikh and Christians, Arora said, who is the first Sikh minister in the Punjab cabinet after 1947.

The government had declared August 11 as National Minority Day in 2009.

The day recalls the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with reference to his speech to the legislature on Aug 11, 1947, days before Pakistan separated from India, in which he pledged to protect the rights of non-Muslims in the newly created country.