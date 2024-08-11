Harming people of other religions not allowed in Pakistan: Ashrafi

Pakistan Pakistan Harming people of other religions not allowed in Pakistan: Ashrafi

Judiciary urged to decide the cases of blasphemies so truth behind the cases

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 11 Aug 2024 17:26:58 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Ulema Council head Allama Tahir Ashrafi says harming people of other religions is not allowed in Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference on the occasion of National Day of Minorites.

He said Pakistan could not afford incidents like Jaranwala and Sarghodhs as no one was allowed to created violence in the country.



Raed more: Tahir Ashrafi blasts US House of Representatives, PTI over resolution saga

He urged the judiciary to decide the cases of blasphemies so the truth behind the cases could be brought forward.

