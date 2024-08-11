Punjab organises historic Independence Day float from Rawalpindi to Lahore

Sun, 11 Aug 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) – On the directive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Punjab has organised it’s first-ever Independence Day float, traveling from Rawalpindi to Lahore.

According to the schedule, the Independence Day float, departed from Rawalpindi for Lahore yesterday.

The float was recently traveling along the GT Road and had reached Gujar Khan, where it received a warm welcome.

Upon arrival in Gujar Khan, the float was greeted with drum beats and patriotic songs by performers.

Today, the float would reach Jhelum and Gujrat, and it is scheduled to arrive at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore tomorrow, passing through Gujranwala, Kamonki, and Mureedke.

As per the planned schedule, the float will make stops at various locations, receiving receptions at each stop.

The float is expected to receive an exceptional welcome at Minar-e-Pakistan on the evening of August 13.

In accordance with Independence Day, a special poetry event (Mushaira) will be held at Minar-e-Pakistan which would also feature national songs.

Additionally, there will be a musical night at Minar-e-Pakistan on the night of August 13.