Pakistan's UN Envoy warns of the threat posed by Fitna Alkhawarji

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – Munir Akram, Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations, has warned that the Fitna Alkhawarji pose a significant threat to both Pakistan and the world.

In an interview, Munir Akram emphasised the connection between the Fitna Alkhawarji and Al-Qaeda, urging the international community to take strong action against the Fitna Alkhawarji and ISIS.

He also stressed that the Afghan government must understand that peace cannot be established without controlling terrorism, which could potentially lead to terrorist groups gaining control over Afghanistan.

Furthermore, Munir Akram indicated that the Afghan government needed to understand that normalisation of their relations with the outside world would not be possible until the eradication of terrorism.